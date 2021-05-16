Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.87 Million

Analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $801.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.50 million to $808.70 million. EnerSys reported sales of $781.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

