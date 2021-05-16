Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 329,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

