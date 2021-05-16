Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.63. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.21. 297,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $788,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.