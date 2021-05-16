Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $99.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $98.30 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $381.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.80 million to $382.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Insiders sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 886,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.