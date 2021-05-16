Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

