Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $173.83 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $181.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.