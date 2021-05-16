Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.19. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $8,025,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. 26,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

