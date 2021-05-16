Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

ITW stock opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

