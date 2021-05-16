Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%.

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.