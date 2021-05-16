Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.63 Million

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $414.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.90 million and the highest is $418.00 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in SPX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 768,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. SPX has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

