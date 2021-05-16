Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Target Price at $3.40

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

