Brokerages Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT at $21.40

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

