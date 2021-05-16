Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $42.45

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 1,845,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,364. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

