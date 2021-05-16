Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $226.09

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

FVRR opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

