Brokerages Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.58. 161,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

