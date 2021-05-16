Brokerages Set Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,272. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,174 shares of company stock worth $42,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

