Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $149.35

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,647. The company has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

