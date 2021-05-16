Brokers Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

