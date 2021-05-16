Brokers Offer Predictions for Liberty Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,672.05. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,196,322 shares in the company, valued at C$9,249,453.16. Insiders sold 240,365 shares of company stock worth $409,955 over the last ninety days.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.