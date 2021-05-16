Brokers Set Expectations for The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

HHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $104.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

