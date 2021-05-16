BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BSRTF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

