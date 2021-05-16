(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.