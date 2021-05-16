Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

