Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $12.23

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $12.23 or 0.00025366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $147.68 million and $61.44 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

