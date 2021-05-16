Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $333.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.75 and a 52 week high of $334.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

