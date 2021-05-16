Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.81

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.81 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 12,225,116 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of £184.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

In other news, insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £187,000 ($244,316.70). Also, insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

