Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $500.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,630 shares of company stock valued at $307,231 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

