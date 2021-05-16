Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

