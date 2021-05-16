Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report $71.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $65.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BY shares. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 121,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,996. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,114 shares of company stock worth $48,775 over the last three months. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.