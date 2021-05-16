CafeSwap Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,920.00 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $10.08 million and $67,920.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00010097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00517259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00231523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.62 or 0.01187599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041632 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CafeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.