Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.82

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and traded as high as $47.15. Calian Group shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 400 shares.

CLNFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

About Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

