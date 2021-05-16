Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $33.97

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $35.60. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 3,089 shares changing hands.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

