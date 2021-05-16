Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Purchases $59,250.00 in Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLXT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Calyxt by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

