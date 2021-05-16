Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.92.

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

