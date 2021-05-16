Canaccord Genuity Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $55.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIGC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

