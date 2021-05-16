Canaccord Genuity Lowers IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 55

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81 ($1.06).

IQE stock opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £399.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.28. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

