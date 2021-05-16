Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by analysts at CSFB from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.50.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$26.05 and a twelve month high of C$62.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

