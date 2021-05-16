Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$508.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$508.64.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded down C$0.44 on Tuesday, hitting C$97.01. 1,908,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,563. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$61.66 and a 12 month high of C$98.94. The company has a market cap of C$64.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$467.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$449.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.