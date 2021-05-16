Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

CDNAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

CDNAF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.54. 11,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

