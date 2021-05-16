Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Increased to C$223.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

CDNAF stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $175.03.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

