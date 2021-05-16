Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$234.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$212.56.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.85. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$97.31 and a 1-year high of C$213.85.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

