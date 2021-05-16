Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.57. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Capgemini has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $37.70.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

