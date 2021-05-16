Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $565,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 50,677,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,487,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

