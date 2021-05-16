Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

