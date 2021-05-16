Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.72. 1,943,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $171.68 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

