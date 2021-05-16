Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.23. 2,041,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

