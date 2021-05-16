Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $55.35. 28,158,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,078. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

