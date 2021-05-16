Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter.

CSU stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Capital Senior Living accounts for approximately 5.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Capital Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

