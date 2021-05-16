Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,609 over the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

