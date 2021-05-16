Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

